Former Rolling Meadows Place director alleges she was fired for complaining about understaffing, patient care

WINFIELD – The former executive director of a Scott Depot assisted living facility claims she was fired for expressing concerns over understaffing and its effect on patient care.

Keisha Crookshanks filed a complaint in Putman Circuit Court against Enlivant Aid II ES LLC and Joshua Crist alleging violation of the West Virginia Patient Safety Act (WVPSA) and common law retaliatory discharge.

Crookshanks began serving as executive director at the defendant's Rolling Meadows Place assisted living facility on April 9, 2018. She alleges that the defendant's desire to cut staffing costs was so extreme that it resulted in her having to cook meals for the residents so the cook did not have to work seven days a week.

Crookshanks claims that on June 25, 2018, she was fired in retaliation for her complaints about the understaffing and proper care of residents. The suit states the Office of Health Care Facility Licensing and Certification later investigated the facility and found it failed to meet regulatory staffing requirements.

Crookshanks seeks punitive damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Michael Addair, Todd Bailess and Rodney Smith of Bailess Smith PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Phillip M. Stowers.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-231