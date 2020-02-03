Suddenlink named in lawsuits over head-on collision involving worker

CHARLESTON – Two lawsuits against Suddenlink were filed in Kanawha Circuit Court over injuries from a head-on collision in Kanawha County involving one of its workers.

The lawsuits also name Intec Communications. One of the lawsuits names Jamel Whitehurst as a defendant.

Jack Dykes was the driver of a motor vehicle owned by his friend, Mearlene Thompson, who was a passenger in the vehicle on Nov. 14. The pair was traveling after Thompson's chemotherapy treatments for cancer, according to two complaints filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.

The plaintiffs claim they were driving on state Route 94 in Kanawha County when they were struck head-on by a minivan owned and operated by Whitehurst when Whitehurst crossed the center line.

Whitehurst used his van to do cable installations for Suddenlink and its affiliates, according to the suit.

"At the time of the collision, Whitehurst was traveling to do installations and/or repairs for Suddenlink customers," the complaint states. "Whitehurst did not, and does not, have a business license nor general liability insurance in the state of West Virginia."

The plaintiffs claim when the collision occurred, Whitehurst passed a large coal truck on a double yellow line and struck their vehicle violently, which resulted in the burning of the vehicles.

The plaintiffs also allege they suffered grievous permanent injuries and medical treatment, loss of physical ability, pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental distress, mental anguish, inconvenience, annoyance, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages.

When the accident occurred, Whitehurst's vehicle was licensed and titled in Texas and he presented a New York driver's license to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department. His current residence is unknown.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages. They are represented by Paul S. Perfater of Myers & Perfater in Charleston.

The cases are assigned to Circuit Judges Charles King and Tod J. Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case numbers 19-C-1112, 19-C-1113