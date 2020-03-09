West Virginia Record

Woman files suit against Lowe's after fencing fell on her, caused loss of consciousness

By Marian Johns | Mar 9, 2020

Lowe's Home Improvement store | Miosotis Jade [CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

CHARLESTON – A Madison woman who was knocked unconscious at a Lowe's store when wood fencing fell on top of her alleges the store failed to provide a safe place to shop.

Linda Persinger filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Lowe's Home Centers LLC alleging negligence.

Persinger and her husband were shopping for wood privacy fencing material on March 25, 2018, at the Lowe's in Logan. She alleges that in the absence of an associate to help load the fencing, she and her husband loaded the fencing onto their cart. Persinger claims that several pieces of fencing fell on her, knocked her onto the concrete floor and she was knocked unconscious. 

She alleges Lowe's stored the fencing pieces in a reckless manner and failed to provide a safe place to shop.

Persinger seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by Brent Kesner and Shawn Gillispie of Kesner & Kesner PLLC in Charleston. 

The case has been assigned to Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1264

