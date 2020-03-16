Former Burger King worker claims persistent sexual harassment forced her to quit job

CHARLESTON – A former Burger King employee alleges she and other co-workers faced persistent sexual harassment by a co-worker that forced her to quit her job.

Tamara Yoxtheimer filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against RMS Inc., doing business as Burger King, and Jeremy Taylor alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Yoxtheimer worked at the Burger King in Elkview from June of 2018 through May of 2019. She alleges that Taylor made a "barrage of sexually charged" remarks to her and other female workers, including asking for oral sex. Yoxtheimer claims many of Taylor's comments were made in the presence of management-level employees with nothing being done about his behavior. She alleges she was forced to quit her job due to a hostile work environment.

Yoxtheimer seeks a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Michael Addair, Todd Bailess and Rodney Smith of Bailess Smith PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-41