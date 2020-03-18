Putnam County man alleges defective GM truck has been at dealership for repairs since October

CHARLESTON – A Putnam County man is suing General Motors and a Kanawha County Chevrolet dealer over allegations his GMC Sierra is defective.

Danny Cox filed a complaint in Kanawha Court against General Motors LLC and Moses Chevrolet LLC alleging violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit Protection Act, Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and other claims.

Cox purchased a 2018 GMC Sierra from Moses Chevrolet on Feb. 18, 2019, to haul his trailer and transport goods to his family farm and hunting grounds. The vehicle included a manufacturer's express warranty, the suit states.

He alleges that he discovered "repeated nonconformities" with the truck and took it to Moss Chevrolet, where it has been since October 2019 to the time the suit was filed. He alleges the truck still has not been repaired.

Cox seeks a cancellation of the contract, interest, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Kristina Thomas Whitaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-38