Woman injured when car was struck by Kroger Dedicated Logistics employee files suit

By Marian Johns | Mar 19, 2020

CHARLESTON – A woman who suffered injuries after the parked car she was sitting in at a St. Albans grocery store was struck is seeking damages from the employee who allegedly struck her.

Michelle Ceney filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Patrick Waller and Kroger Dedicated Logistics Co. alleging negligence. 

Ceney alleges she was sitting in a parked car in the Kroger parking lot in St. Albans on Jan. 12, 2018. She alleges that Waller, a Kroger Dedicated Logistics employee, was traveling at increased speed through the parking lot when he struck the car she was sitting in and caused injury to her back. 

Ceney seeks damages, interest, a trial by jury and all other proper relief. She is represented by Damon Ellis of Mani, Ellis & Layne PLLC in Charleston. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-36

