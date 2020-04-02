Man claims Chase Bank thought valid check was fraudulent, destroyed it

CHARLESTON – A South Charleston man is suing Chase Bank alleging it misrepresented that a check he tried to cash was fraudulent.

Herman Westfall filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against JP Morgan Chase Holdings LLC alleging breach of contract, negligence and violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act and other claims.

Westfall alleges in his complaint that while attempting to deposit a $1,650 check at Chase Bank, the bank falsely claimed the check was fraudulent and destroyed it before verifying or properly investigating. He claims he was humiliated in front of other bank customers and that Chase misrepresented the check was a scam when it was actually a legitimate check.



| Wikimedia Commons/Flowerlamp/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Westfall seeks damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Troy Giatras and Matthew Stonestreet of The Giatras Law Firm PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-21