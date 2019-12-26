Several businesses sue Beckley Water over leak that caused damage to buildings

BECKLEY – Several Neville Street businesses in Beckley allege the Beckley Water Co. failed to timely find and fix a water leak that caused damage to their properties and loss of business for more than a month.

Mine Power Systems Inc., Harper Rentals Inc., Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre Inc., Sir Walters Tavern, Wildfire Saloon Inc., doing business as Melody's of Beckley, filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Beckley Water Co. alleging negligence.

The plaintiffs, who operate businesses on Neville Street in Beckley, allege the Beckley Water Co. "was slow to diagnose and make repairs to a leaky water system" that occurred in May of 2018. They allege the leak caused water damage to their properties that resulted in cleanup costs, replacement of flooring, sound systems and drywall. Two businesses had to close for more than 40 days, according to the plaintiffs' complaint.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief, a trial by jury and all other just relief. They are represented by A. Abrams Jr. of Abrams & Bryon Attorneys at Law in Beckley.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-438