Man sues CAMC over alleged injuries from slipping on wet area sprayed for insects

CHARLESTON – A Charleston man alleges he was injured after slipping on pesticide at a hospital's property.

James Adkins filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Charleston Area Medical Center Inc. alleging negligence.

Adkins was at Charleston Medical on Oct. 6, 2017, when he alleges he slipped on pesticide spray while walking to his vehicle and suffered injuries to his head, neck and back. He alleges in his complaint that the area where he slipped had been sprayed for a wasp/hornet's nest and that Charleston Medical should have known of the hazardous area. He alleges the defendant is responsible for its employees' actions.

Adkins seeks special and general damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. He is represented by Kevin Davis in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-c-996