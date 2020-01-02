Man files suit against distributor, installer of Norditrack cycle after detached crank arm causes injuries

WILLIAMSON – A Williamson man who fell and injured himself when his Norditrack Studio cycle's arm became detached is alleging the negligence of the distributor and installer of the bike.

Michael Maynard filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Icon Health and Fitness Inc. and Lambert Transfer Co. Inc. alleging strict liability and negligence.

According to his complaint, Maynard purchased a Norditrack S22i Studio Cycle from Icon Health on Dec. 14, 2018, which was delivered and installed by Lambert. Maynard alleges that on Feb. 6 while using the Norditrack, the crank arm became detached from the axle of the bike and caused him to fall forward and strike his head, shoulder, face, arm and leg. He claims the exercise bike was negligently assembled and installed by Lambert under the supervision of Icon.

Maynard seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. He is represented by Greg Smith of The Law Office of Greg K. Smith in Williamson.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.

Mingo Circuit Court case number 19-C-144