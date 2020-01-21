Wheeling homeowner alleges her basement continued to leak after paying Ohio contractor $9,000 for repairs

MOUNDSVILLE – The owner of a Wheeling property alleges an Ohio contractor improperly installed waterproofing materials in the basement of her Wheeling home after she paid them $9,000.

Judy Romagnoli and Lisa Miller filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court against Jeremy Callarik, doing business as Wet-2-Dry, alleging breach of contract, negligence, violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and West Virginia Consumer Protection Act and wrongful misconduct.

Lisa Miller resides in a house owned by her mother, Judy Romagnoli. The suit states Romagnoli hired Wet-2-Dry on Aug. 30, 2016, to install beams and waterproofing in the basement of the home which had water damage. Romagnoli alleges she paid Wet-2-Dry $9,000 to install a "Water X-Tract System" in the basement, which began to leak after the installation.

The plaintiffs allege the defendant's work was done in a faulty, unprofessional manner and did not meet industry standards.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief of less than $50,000, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by Frank Duff and Sandra Law of Schrader Companion Duff & Law PLLC in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey D. Cramer.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 19-C-248