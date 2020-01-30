Woman sues Mitsubishi seeking refund of money she spent on Outlander over alleged defects

PINEVILLE – A Herndon woman is suing Mitsubishi over allegations her Outlander is defective despite several repair attempts.

Roberta Reed filed a complaint in Wyoming Circuit Court against Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. alleging violation of the West Virginia Consumer Protection/New Motor Vehicles Warranties Act.

According to her complaint, Reed purchased a new 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander S for $30,482.92 on Aug. 11, 2017, from Mountaineer Automotive in Beckley. She alleges his vehicle has nonconformities with its warranties and despite being in for repairs more than three times, the problems persist.

Reed seeks a refund of $50,482.92, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Timothy Lupardus in Pineville.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Warren McGraw.

Wyoming Circuit Court case number 19-C-122