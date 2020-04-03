Woman sues Mountaineer Gaming Resort claiming she slipped on ice covered sidewalk, suffered injuries

NEW CUMBERLAND — Mountaineer Race Track and Gaming Resort is facing a negligence suit filed by a woman alleging she slipped on an ice covered sidewalk at the entrance to their casino.

Charmaine Brown filed a complaint in Hancock Circuit Court against Mountaineer Park Inc., doing business as The Mountaineer Race Track and Gaming Resort and others alleging negligence.

Brown was at Mountaineer's casino in New Cumberland on Jan. 17, 2018. She alleges that while entering the casino's entrance, she slipped on an ice covered sidewalk. Brown claims she suffered "disabling personal injuries" as a result of her fall and alleges Mountaineer failed to inspect and maintain the sidewalk which presented a dangerous condition.

Brown seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other proper relief. She is represented by Kevin Pearl of Frankovitch, Anetakis, Simon, Decapio & Pearl LLP in Weirton.

Hancock Circuit Court case number 19-C-125