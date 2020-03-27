Woman alleges she was injured while sitting in car at Kroger parking lot by employee

CHARLESTON – A woman alleges she was injured while sitting in a parked car at a St. Albans business by a negligent employee.

Madalayne Ramsey filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Patrick Waller and Kroger Dedicated Logistics Co. alleging negligence.

Ramsey alleges she was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the Kroger parking lot in St. Albans on Jan. 12, 2018. She alleges that Waller, a Kroger employee, was traveling at an increased speed through the parking lot and struck her vehicle with the one he was driving. Ramsey claims she suffered injuries and has incurred medical bills due to required treatment.

Ramsey seeks damages, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Damon Ellis of Mani, Ellis & Layne PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-35